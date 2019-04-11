‘Avengers: Endgame’ Breaking Online Ticket Sales Records, Triples ‘Infinity War’

Despite the mass hysteria and website crashes that took place on Tuesday morning, a lot of Marvel fans were still able to secure their opening night seats for Avengers: Endgame. Plenty of folks set alarms to wake up early in hopes of being one of the first in line to get tickets for Marvel’s next blockbuster, and it didn’t take long for their Disney to reap the rewards of their allegiance. Avengers: Endgame is already setting serious pre-sale ticket records after just a couple of hours on the market.

According to Deadline, the pre-sales for Endgame on Atom tickets have already tripled the first hour ticket sales of its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War. The film has also topped the first hour pre-sales for 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, one of the biggest pre-sellers in history. While Fandango hasn’t released similar statistics, the site is also reporting massive numbers.

The rush for tickets quickly led to site-wide issues for multiple retailers. Users on Fandango were experiencing long wait times for tickets, with some even getting booted from the site while trying to choose seats. AMC has seen the biggest issues of the day, however, as the A-List subscription service drove more people to the site for preorders, but it wasn’t able to handle the load. The AMC website, as well as the mobile, crashed not long after the tickets went live, and a couple of hours later it still hasn’t returned to working order.

All in all, it’s safe to say that Avengers: Endgame will be an absolute behemoth at the box office, especially during its opening weekend. Avengers: Infinity War pummeled records with its $257M+ debut last year and, if thes early pre-sale numbers are any indication, Endgame will open to even bigger numbers.

Are you planning to see Avengers: Endgame on opening weekend? Have you gotten your tickets already? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

