Avengers: Endgame Directors Join Writers Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely, For Monday's Quarantine Watch Party

On Monday night, Avengers: Endgame will round out the month of April's epic Quarantine Watch Party line-up. The film is celebrating its first birthday and, as a result, a star-studded roster will be participating in a Quarantine Watch Party with fans from around the world. On hand will be the film's writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, and stars including Cassie Lang actress Emma Fuhrmann. This is the second half of an epic two-night event celebrating the releases of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the films which culminated the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Infinity Saga.

The Russo Brothers can be found on their Twitter account, @Russo_Brothers. Markus and McFeely will, again, take over the official ComicBook.com account, @ComicBook, to field questions from fans and share their own input on the subject. Fuhrmann will be joining from her Twitter account, @EmmaFuhrmann. You never know who else might join the Party, for example, as Chris Pratt made a sudden appearance during James Gunn's most recent Quarantine Watch Party.

The Russo Brothers previously directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War. Each of those Marvel titles, plus Captain America: The First Avenger and Thor: The Dark World was written by Markus and McFeely. Endgame was Fuhrmann's MCU debut but given the comic trajectory of her Cassie Lang character, it's not unlikely we will see her reprise the role of Ant-Man's daughter.

The highlights of Markus and McFeely's epic Avengers: Infinity War event on Sunday night can be found now on ComicBook.com/Marvel. The writing duo showed off the fact they are naturals when it comes to social media!

How does Quarantine Watch Party work? It's easy! At 7pm ET on April 26, everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party events presses play on their respective editions of Avengers: Endgame -- be it a digital download, a 4K or blu-ray copy, or a Disney+ stream. Then, viewers hop on Instagram or Twitter and post using #QuarantineWatchParty and #AvengersEndgame with their thoughts, jokes, debates and photos showing off their at-home theater set ups!

Late to the Party? That's okay! With the film starting at 7pm ET on the dot, it is easy to join the Quarantine Watch Party late in the game. Fast forward 15 minutes and press play at 7:15pm ET, or get a later start by jumping to the 30:00 mark of the movie and press play at 7:30pm ET, and so on until you are caught up for the best live experience with everyone else!

Want to cosplay for tonight's event? Dress up, snap a pic, and share it on social media with #QuarantineWatchParty in your post for a chance to be shared on ComicBook.com's official Twitter and Instagram accounts!

The past three weeks have been loaded with special guests for Quarantine Watch Party events. The casts and directors of films including Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians Vol. 2, Doctor Strange, Bloodshot, Birds of Prey, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Deadpool, and more have participated, showing off awesome behind-the-scenes looks (especially in the case of Shazam!) and offering plenty of exclusive filmmaker details (like the insights from the brilliant mind of Derrickson). Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy came with now only some fun reveals about the 2014 movie, along with its sequel, while offering up teases of Guardians Vol. 3 but also created a worldwide Twitter trend.

There is still one m ore epic Marvel Quarantine Watch Party planned before April comes to an end, so stay tuned!

ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party for Avengers: Endgame begins at 7pm ET on Sunday night!

