Avengers: Endgame Writers Reveal How They Chose Who Lived and Who Died

Between crafting two of the longest films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (not to mention, two of the most successful movies at the all-time box office), writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely had to make a lot of important decisions when it came to Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. But the hardest part came to deciding who would live and who would die by the time the credits rolled in the second movie.

The screenwriters opened up about their selection process during an interview with Variety, explaining why they chose certain heroes to get dusted and return, while other characters met certain doom — including Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man.

“Both films were conceived and outlined together,” said co-writer Stephen McFeely. “We didn’t start writing Infinity War until we knew what the end of Endgame was and that is a conversation that’s happening mostly with Kevin [Feige], Trinh Tran, Anthony and Joe Russo and us. In general, it’s how do we play off characters? And I don’t know if finances or actors really had that much to do with it. What we were trying to do was lead with what’s best for the characters. We felt that that meant that some characters might come to an end because they make an ultimate sacrifice and that’s the end of the journey for them.“

Added co-writer Christopher Markus, “I think part of the reason people are finding this so emotionally satisfying is these were characters who had been on paths for over the course of the 22-movie saga and those paths demanded an end. It’s not a situation where you can roll out a James Bond movie every two years, where you just wanted him to keep going ’cause that’s what he does. These people started out in a certain place that had problems that needed fixing and arched over to a point of completion. So, it really is the rightful and fitting end for them. I think if we kept Tony alive or if we killed Cap, it would have wrung false.”

Fans can experience all of the loss in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for themselves now, as Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.

