Did the Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Live Up to the Hype? Our Poll Reveals Some Fans Still Aren’t Sold

After months of anticipation growing more and more intense, the first trailer for the long awaited next installment in the MCU’s Avengers franchise, Avengers: Doomsday, is finally here. Full of details that have shocked and delighted fans—from the first listen to Robert Downey Jr.’s voice as Doctor Doom to a shot of Loki that was previously omitted from the earlier this year—this trailer has promised a host of incredible moments to come in the movie.

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Front and center is, of course, Doom himself, although the trailer has also positioned Thor as an apparent leader within the group. Rounding out the clips is an appearance by Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers, who once again flexes his ability to wield Mjölnir. Each of these moments seems built to bolster fan excitement, and although the response has, for the most part, been precisely that, the reactions have still been mixed to a degree. In fact, our very own poll reflects that divide.

Our Poll Is Primarily (But Not Entirely) Positive

The official ComicBook X account posted a poll earlier today, following the release of the trailer, asking users to answer the question: Did the Avengers: Doomsday trailer live up to the hype? The options to respond were “Yes! Epic,” “It was fine,” or “No, I wanted more.” “Yes! Epic” received the most votes by far, currently reflecting 67.3% of the 440 votes that have been cast thus far. “It was fine” is currently sitting at second place, with 23.4% of the votes, and “No, I wanted more” is in last, with 9.3% of the votes.

Did the Avengers: Doomsday trailer live up to the hype? — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) July 20, 2026

Based on those responses, it’s clear that not everyone was blown away by the trailer and what it revealed about the upcoming movie. On the one hand, that’s to be expected; a 100% success rate would be unheard of, so that was never an expectation. However, the number of votes cast for either “It was fine” or “No, I wanted more” aren’t insignificant, and they likely reflect real division headed into the movie. This is largely still good news—franchises like Star Wars likely wouldn’t poll this well—but it represents the stakes.

Since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters in 2019, the fanbase has been divided, to say the least. That movie was the culmination of years of movies within the MCU, and when it ended, it meant that the franchise had to figure out a way forward. Many would argue that it hasn’t quite done that, at least not in a way that has unified audiences as much as major events like Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War did before. Yet, as an Avengers movie, Doomsday is the perfect opportunity to do exactly that.

No, Marvel can’t make absolutely everyone happy. However, it’s safe to assume that the creative minds behind Doomsday are working hard to make the movie a hit with as many viewers as possible. While our poll suggests there’s more work to do in that capacity, it is at least promising to see that most voters thus far have been pleased with the trailer.

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