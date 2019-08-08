Avengers: Endgame Writers Reveal One of Thanos’ Saddest Moments

With the release of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel fans finally saw the full and widespread defeat of the Mad Titan known as Thanos after he successfully (and temporarily) wiped out half of all existence in the universe. But the version we saw in Avengers: Endgame came from the past, and was using the full might of all of his resources that he managed to bring to the current timeline.

In Avengers: Endgame, we see Thanos’ massive ship, the Sanctuary II, travels through time alongside Thanos, giving him the full might of his forces as he takes on Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. But, of course, the villain has to lose, so Thanos overplays his hands and ends up paying the ultimate price.

Writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely spoke on the commentary track for Avengers: Endgame, addressing the devastating loss suffered by the Mad Titan when Carol Danvers arrived on the battle field. Captain Marvel immediately went to her most effective tactic when taking on spaceships, flying through the hull and effectively taking Sanctuary II out of the equation.

“This, of course, is very sad for Thanos, ’cause that’s not just his ship, that’s his home. Poor guy,” Markus jokingly said.

Added McFeely, “You sank my battleship!”

“All his stuff was on there,” Markus said.

The filmmakers have been answering a lot of questions about Avengers: Endgame, especially as they pertain to Thanos. The beginning of the film opened with the villain successful in his quest, having obliterated half of all life AND destroying the Infinity Stones. After that, Thanos’ work is done, and he basically resigns himself to whatever fate is in store — allowing the Avengers to kill him at the opening of the movie.

“So at one point in the room, everyone’s getting real frustrated saying, ‘What is the story here?’ And I think Trinh Tran, our executive producer just said, ‘God I really wish we could just kill him.’ And we all went, ‘Wait a second. Could you? What does that mean?’” And it sent us down this whole road, where we solve the issue in the first, what, 12 minutes? I don’t know when this happens,” said McFeely.

Added co-director Joe Russo, “Yeah, very very quickly, but what’s great about it, is that it allows for a very different kind of movie to unfold. One that’s reflective and pensive, and character-oriented rather than plot-oriented.”

“And they only accomplish what Thanos lets them accomplish,” said Markus. “He has finished his job and he lets them kill him.”

Fans can see Thanos’ last stand in Avengers: Endgame, now available on Digital HD. The movie will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on August 13th.