Avengers: Endgame’s Fat Thor Gets an Official Name From Marvel

The latest crossover event from Marvel Studios brought about dramatic changes for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, including some events that will drastically alter the future of the franchise. Avengers: Endgame saw two of the “Big Three” taken off the board, with the death of Iron Man and the “retirement” of Captain America,” but Thor also saw a major change in his status quo.

One of those changes to Chris Hemsworth‘s character saw his normally chiseled physique being effectively snapped away, and after a time jump audiences are introduced to a more robust version of the God of Thunder. While fans have affectionately referred to the character as “Fat Thor,” the special features for Avengers: Endgame seemingly gives him an official name: Bro Thor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A special featurette announced for Avengers: Endgame goes by the name “Bro Thor,” and describes the clip as such:

“His appearance has changed but his heroism remains! Go behind the scenes to see how Bro Thor was created.”

This name is a bit more applicable as it doesn’t just describe his physical stature, but instead does more to explain his state of mind. After killing Thanos and the five-year time jump, Thor’s priorities shift toward playing Fortnite with his best pals Korg and Meek while attempting to drink every bottle of beer in Norway.

The end of the movie sees Thor reignite his heroic fire as he joins the Guardians of the Galaxy. It’s not clear yet of Hemsworth has joined the cast of the popular Marvel series, but he is hopeful that he’ll appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

“I’d play that character [Thor] again. I love it so much – especially if there’s something unique to do again with it. I felt like the last three films were very, very different each time. It really felt like a totally different character. And I don’t even know when or if they’re shooting [Guardians of the Galaxy 3],” Hemsworth said to CinemaBlend.

“I’ll work with any of those guys. Asgardians Of The Galaxy. That’s actually great. You might’ve just got me my next job. Thank you, man.”

Avengers: Endgame hits Digital HD on July 30th and on Blu-ray and DVD on August 13th.