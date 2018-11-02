‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Art Book Back Cover Heartbreakingly Spoils the Big Deaths

It’s hard to be “spoiled” regarding Avengers: Infinity War at this point, given that it was the biggest movie of the year and one of the only things people talked about all throughout the summer. Still, the wounds of fallen Avengers haven’t quite healed yet, and the new Infinity War art book has a back cover that is bringing a tear to every Marvel fan’s eye.

On the back of the new book, you’ll find an image of several different characters from the franchise, like Spider-Man, Black Panther, Loki, Doctor Strange, and others. The more you think about it, it’s easy to realize that this collection of characters isn’t random at all.

This back cover features every major character that died in Avengers: Infinity War, and there were quite a lot of them. Take a look!

When it came to deciding which characters would be taken by the snap at the end of Infinity War, the film’s creative team certainly took their time trying to figure out the best possible group of survivors, and how they would affect future movies.

“We were meticulous about each of the characters and spent a lot of time discussing how each character’s death would affect future films,”Avengers: Infinity War producer Trinh Tran told ComicBook.com. ‘”The snap’ was always part of our story discussions from go. We all agreed Thanos needed that iconic moment, and definitely used the comics as a reference point. We had Brolin, in mocap, snap his finger on the day. Many other filmmaking aspects went into creating the iconic moment. The build-up to the snap was just as important as the snap itself.”

The producer went on to say that the cast of the movie had some pretty polarizing reactions when told who would make it through the snap and who wouldn’t.

“The reaction of our talent when they found out they would be blipped on the morning of shooting the actual scene,” Tran said. “We made a decision early on in production that we were going to be diligent about the spoilers of the film, so there were no copies given out of any of the big moments in the film just in case something happens to it. It was decided that we’d reveal, in person, to the talent that morning that some of them would not survive at the end of the film, so it was a little nerve-wracking to get the responses. Sad, surprised, etc.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Avengers 4 will hit theaters on May 3, 2019.