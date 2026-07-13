Avengers: Doomsday Runtime Is Great News for MCU Fans, But It Won’t Set a Record

Avengers: Doomsday is still five months away, and the studio hasn’t even released a proper movie trailer yet, but Marvel is so convinced the film will be a hit that it is jumping early to start promoting it. The new MCU movie is set for a December 18th release date. While Spider-Man: Brand New Day is still two weeks away from its theatrical premiere, news is already trickling in about the upcoming crossover movie that will bring all the MCU’s heroes back together against a new big bad in Doctor Doom. The latest update is great news for fans concerning the movie’s run time.

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According to The Hollywood Reporter, the official run time of Avengers: Doomsday will be an impressive 165 minutes. That still falls 16 minutes under the total run time for Avengers: Endgame, which clocked in at 181 minutes.

Avengers: Doomsday is Set to Be the Second-Longest MCU Movie

Image via Marvel Studios

The studio will put the movie’s tickets on sale on July 20th for select theaters that have signed up for Infinity Vision screens and have received the Disney certification. Since tickets are going on sale now for a movie that is five months away, Disney had to release specific information to allow the theaters to schedule the various start times. This movie will be longer than Avengers: Infinity War (2018), which clocked in at 149 minutes. At 165 minutes (two hours and 45 minutes), it falls behind only Avengers: Endgame’s total length. That was the only film to break the three-hour mark, at 181 minutes.

Marvel declined to comment on the Avengers: Doomsday run time and presales for Infinity Vision, but THR reveals that it confirmed it via its sources. If Avengers: Doomsday is 15 minutes short of three hours, there is a very good chance that the second part, Avengers: Secret Wars, might beat out Avengers: Endgame’s current record. While it seems a very long run time for a superhero movie, anyone who watched Endgame knows that the time can fly by when the movie is great, and that is what Marvel is banking on here.

There are a lot of characters and moving parts in this first part. The Fantastic Four and X-Men are about to arrive in the MCU, and from the sound of it, there will be the typical heroes fighting each other moment that comic books have mastered for years. This will then lead to the different heroes going off on different quests, with the New Avengers, Sam Wilson’s Avengers, the Wakandans with Namor, and who knows how many other heroes are there to try to save Earth from the incursions. That is a lot of characters, too many for a two-hour movie. With the announced run time, it will give the film time to breathe as the new characters start to bond with the old ones.

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