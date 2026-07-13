MCU X-Men Rumor Reveals Adam Driver as Major Villain, After Passing on an Iconic Hero Years Earlier

It’s looking more and more likely that Marvel’s visit to San Diego Comic-Con 2026 is going to involve a major X-Men reboot reveal – at least judging by the sharp uptick in casting rumors we’ve seen in the last week. There have been sizzling reports about breakout actresses being eyed to play Rogue, a fan-favorite being eyed to play Storm, and even more chatter from Marvel Cinematic Universe head Kevin Feige about when the X-Men reboot is coming.

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However, two of the biggest questions about the X-Men reboot is who Marvel Studios could tap to play the new Professor X and Magneto. There have been a lot of fan-casting suggestions, but today brings a report about who could potentially play Magneto, and it’s a name that will surprise a lot of Marvel fans.

From Kylo Ren to Magneto?

Adam Driver in 65 / Sony Pictures releasing

It’s being reported by multiple Marvel movie scoopers that Adam Driver, who played Kylo Ren (aka Ben Solo) in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, has been tapped to play the villain of the X-Men reboot. A smaller circle of scoopers is going a step further, claiming that Driver has been cast as Magneto. That would be kind of a full-circle turn for the actor, who passed on playing Reed Richards in the MCU reboot, First Steps.

So far, there seems to be mixed feelings about the proposed casting. Fans have embraced Driver as an actor, with Kylo Ren/Ben Solo becoming an iconic character in not just Star Wars, but pop culture as a whole. The main issue fans seem to have is the choice in villain: One of the biggest responses to this casting news has been the secondary conversation about whether or not Adam Driver would be better off playing someone like Mister Sinister. He has the look (obviously), but more importantly, Driver’s idiosyncratic mannerisms and beats would be very fun when applied to Sinister, especially the more modern, comedic take on the character.

Is Magneto the Right 1st Villain for the X-Men Reboot?

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The other question at hand here is whether or not Magneto is even the right choice for the MCU X-Men reboot. Granted, there are some important fine details to this that the scoopers may not have a handle on yet. For example, we don’t know how much of a “villain” Magneto will be. Modern takes on the character have painted him as far more of an antihero, elder statesman for mutantkind, or simply a harsher expression of Xavier’s vision of mutants finding a place in the world. He could very well be an “antagonist” in the film (to some degree), while another threat to mutantkind looms larger over the X-Men and Magneto and his brotherhood. That’s been the structure of the majority of the X-Men films, and even the X-Men ’97 animated series.

However, if Magneto is the big bad of the X-Men MCU reboot, it would feel like something of a retread of the first X-Men (2000) film, and countless other X-Men stories that have been told over the years. But then, maybe classic X-Men (set in modern-day context) is what Marvel Studios and director Jake Schreier (Thunderbolts) have planned for this reboot.

Courtesy of Marvel

A more nuanced take on Erik Lensherr/Magnus/Magneto would be something we could definitely see Driver taking on. That said, he does have some proven experience yelling maniacally with a helmet on his head, and that has to be something that Marvel Studios is weighing heavily in their Magneto casting search…

The more we hear about the MCU X-Men actors, the more intriguing the reboot becomes. Stay tuned for more updates on this as San Diego Comic-Con arrives, and discuss Adam Driver as Magneto on the ComicBook Forum!