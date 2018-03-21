Giant ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Billboard Goes Up In Los Angeles

If you don’t believe that the hype-machine for Avengers: Infinity War is going full-force, you have no further to look than the picture below, which is scene you can currently see in downtown Los Angeles:

That beautiful piece of street art is here to remind onlookers that a movie event ten years in the making is about to hit theaters, and it’s coming with an army of stars and characters they can’t wait to see. And my god, is it ever beautiful.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In all seriousness, just looking at this poster in massive scale drives home the impact of the Marvel Cinematic Universe journey and experience. This one poster alone conjures memories of of each solo franchise we’ve encounter on the road to the Infinity War crossover, and because of the level of success that Marvel Studios has achieved with those individual franchises, this poster truly becomes a collage of international stars.

The best part is, at this point, there’s no clear frontrunner or leader in the lineup – it’s a pretty even ensemble. There was a time when Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man would’ve been the undisputed leader of the bunch, holding the position of prominence in the poster. Although Iron Man is clearly doing a Christ-like crucifixion pose that frames the other heroes (sign of a sacrifice to come?), characters like Thor, Captain America, the Guardians of the Galaxy, or even Black Panther and Co. are all top earners themselves now, and carry just as much weight as Tony Stark’s face.

As for Spider-Man? Well that’s Sony’s baby too, so you know, it’s probably best he stay close to the ground (see what I did there?).

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.