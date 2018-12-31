‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Gets ‘Bandersnatch’ Option in Hilarious Fan Video

Avengers: Infinity War was undoubtedly the biggest event in entertainment in 2018, but as the year comes to an end, one of the biggest final trends in pop-culture was no doubt the release of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. The interactive Netflix feature allows viewers to make key choices that determine the direction and outcome of a feature-length storyline – and then revisit those choices to create different outcomes.

Well, one Marvel fan was greatly inspired by what Black Mirror accomplished, and thought there would be no better place to apply the Bandersnatch concept than the pivotal moments of Avengers: Infinity War – with one key choice in particular:

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s right! We end 2018 by once again trolling Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord for being the biggest jerk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe! You thought it was over – but You. Thought. Wrong.

If you don’t recall what this Bandersnatch moment is making fun of, Avengers: Infinity War‘s “Battle on Titan” sequence saw Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man and a faction of the Guardians of the Galaxy all unite to ambush Thanos on his dead homeworld of Titan. The plan called for The Guardians and Doc Strange to distract and/or restrain Thanos, while Mantis used her power to hold Thanos’ mind at bay so that Iron Man and Spider-Man could strip the Gauntlet from Thanos’ hand. The plan nearly worked until Peter Quill tried to question the incapacitated Thanos about Gamora’s whereabouts. Nebula realizes to the Guardians’ shared horror that Thanos has sacrificed Thanos in order to claim the Soul Stone – and hearing that revelation makes Quill lose it. Because he starts pistol-whipping Thanos in a rage, Mantis loses her mental lock on The Mad Titan, Thanos gets the Infinity Gauntlet back onto his hand, and the ultimate result half of all life in the MCU getting wiped out.

The debates over whether Star-Lord is the biggest screw up in the MCU – or whether that assessment is unfair – split the MCU fandom pretty divisively after Infinity War; had the film’s creators on the defensive; and even split our own Comicbook.com staff! So for those of us who thought The Snap was all Star-Lord’s fault… this is pretty good way to end the year.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video and Netflix. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.