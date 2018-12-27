Marvel Fan Notices ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Deaths Were Teased in ‘Captain America: Civil War’

To say Avengers: Infinity War ended in heartbreak would be a vast understatement. Joe and Anthony Russo did the unthinkable and concluded the biggest team-up film to-date with the death of half of the MCU’s heroes. This ending caught everyone off-guard when the film arrived in theaters earlier this year, but it’s possible that part of the twist was actually revealed back in Captain America: Civil War.

As one fan pointed out on Twitter this week, some of the deaths in Infinity War were foreshadowed in a specific scene in Civil War. When General Ross is telling the Avengers about the Sokovia Accords, the heroes are seated around a table at their headquarters. The order in which they’re sitting actually teases their Infinity War fates.

“Watching Captain America: Civil War today and I noticed this,” writes Lou Mongello in a tweet. “Those on the left of the table survive the Thanos ‘snap’ in Infinity War… those on the right do not. And the only one not in the battle of Wakanda, Tony, is sitting away from the table. Well played, Russo Brothers.”

Watching Captain America: Civil War today I noticed this: Those on the left of the table survive the Thanos “snap” in Infinity War… those on the right do not. And the only one not in the battle of Wakanda, Tony, is sitting away from the table. Well played, @Russo_Brothers pic.twitter.com/qasdapb6wK — Lou Mongello (@LouMongello) December 26, 2018

Take a look at the photo in the tweet. On the left side of the table sit Captain America, Black Widow, and Rhodey, all of which survive Infinity War. Over on the left you’ll find Falcon, Vision, and Scarlet Witch. While Vision isn’t lost to the snap like the other two, they are all killed by the end of the film.

There’s also Tony Stark’s seat to consider. While every other character in this photo is part of the battle in Wakanda, Tony was up in space with the Guardians, Spider-Man, and Doctor Strange, completely separate from his fellow Avengers.

Whether this was intentional or merely a coincidence, the Russo Brothers have once again tied their Marvel movies together perfectly. Now, let’s all go back and watch Civil War a couple more times to see what other goodies we missed.

Avengers: Infinity War is now streaming on Netflix, and Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26, 2019.