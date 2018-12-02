‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Explain Thor’s Fluctuating Power Level

Some Marvel fans have taken issue with Thor being somewhat unreliable in terms of what he and his powers are capable of. Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo have offered an explanation.

Speaking during a Q&A session following a screening of Avengers: Infinity War, Joe Russo put Thor’s inconsistencies down to his state of mind.

“The thing that we love most about Thor is that he’s a very emotional character,” Joe Russo said. “And as godlike as he is, there’s a massive insecurity inside of him about his role, who he is, who he truly is, who he’s truly meant to be, and he carries around a tremendous amount of guilt. And I think that he, like any great athlete, can have moments when he takes himself out of the game and other moments when he is inspired and passionate and driven. And I think he also has an ego and his ego can sometimes get the better of him, which is why we’ve said in the that you could ultimately put the blame for the snap on Thor because he threw the ax at Thanos’ chest rather than his head so that he could tell Thanos that he got his revenge. But this is what we love about the characters is ultimately they’re very human and they make human mistakes and if the characters didn’t make any mistakes and they weren’t flawed we think these stories would be a lot less interesting.”

Thor’s arc in Avengers: Infinity War was largely comprised of his quest for a new weapon to replace his shattered hammer, Mjolnir. He weapon he created is Stormbreaker. During the same question and answer session, the Russo Bros. also commented on whether Stormbreaker’s power can actually rival that of the Infinity Gauntlet.

“It certainly has the ability to counteract the Infinity Gauntlet,” said Joe Russo.

“I think that key moment, though, is that Thanos was caught off guard,” added Anthony Russo, referencing the moment Thor embedded the ax in Thanos’ chest. “He literally just didn’t know the power of what was coming at him. I mean, maybe he could have used the Stones in a different way had he understood what that weapon was, but it came out of nowhere.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home media.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.