Avengers Fan Notices Infinity War Scene Ripped Straight From Classic Guardians of the Galaxy Comic Moment

Avengers: Infinity War arguably had the grimmest opening of any movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a span of minutes, Thanos (Josh Brolin) ended up killing both Heimdall (Idris Elba) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston). Then before long, Marvel thankfully injected its signature comedy when the Guardians of the Galaxy came speeding along. After the cosmic group rescues Thor (Chris Hemsworth) for the wreckage of the Asgardian refugee vessel, a funny scene ensues when the Guardians are thoroughly impressed with the Asgardian God of Thunder. As one astute Marvel fan on /r/MarvelStudios has pointed out, some moments from the scene were heavily inspired by a classic Guardians-starring Avengers comic.

The moment from when Thor is rescued and placed on the table inside the ship — even down to members of the Guardians raving about the character’s physique — is seemingly stripped right from the pages of the Korvac Saga, a classic cosmic tale where the Avengers and 31st Century Guardians take on cosmic baddie Michael Korvac.

Even after a five-year-jump into the future, Thor still decided to stick with the Guardians after the events of Avengers: Endgame ended up unfolding. Even though Thor: Love and Thunder will end up taking place before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Hemsworth previously mentioned he’s totally willing the join the cosmic team.

“I’d play that character [Thor] again,” Hemsworth said earlier this year. “I love it so much – especially if there’s something unique to do again with it. I felt like the last three films were very, very different each time. It really felt like a totally different character. And I don’t even know when or if they’re shooting [Guardians of the Galaxy 3]. I’ll work with any of those guys. Asgardians Of The Galaxy. That’s actually great. You might’ve just got me my next job. Thank you, man.”

