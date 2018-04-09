‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Gets Epic Hawkeye Tattoo to Make Good on Promise

The lack of Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) in the promotional material for Avengers: Infinity War has been a pretty frequent topic of conversation online. But it looks like one fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s archer is showing his appreciation in a pretty major way.

After the Marvel Studios subreddit decided to dedicate itself to Hawkeye, several users began to promise various Hawkeye-related things in exchange for a certain number of upvotes. Reddit user interp21 agreed to get a tattoo of Hawkeye if his post reached 15,000 upvotes, and proceeded to actually follow through with it days later.

You can check out a photo of the finished tattoo – which posits that Hawkeye is the key to the ever-ambiguous Soul Stone – below.

Looking at the other ways that Marvel fans have recently expressed their devotion to Hawkeye – starting petitions, voicing their opinions on Twitter, and creating plenty of fanart – this tattoo almost doesn’t feel too out of place. But for those worried about what the lack of Hawkeye in Infinity War, those involved with the film have hinted that he will play some sort of role.

“All will be explained when people see the movie,” co-director Anthony Russo hinted earlier this week. “It’s all tied into the story.”

So, exactly what kind of role could Hawkeye have in the proceedings? While it’s just too early to tell, it sounds like his arc could be shaped by the events of 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.

“Hawkeye coming out of Civil War is in the same position that the Cap and Falcon are in at the end of that movie,” co-director Joe Russo explained during a set visit last year. “And Ant Man. And coming into this movie, the characters who are on Cap’s side coming out of Civil War, some made certain decisions and others made other decisions that led to different paths and them dealing with oversight in this movie in a different way. So, Hawkeye’s on his own journey in this movie.”

“Yeah, he has a unique reaction to the Civil War situation that puts him in a special spot this film,” Anthony Russo added.

Fans will get to see what part Hawkeye plays in things when Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27th.