‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Jeremy Renner Has Epic Response To Hawkeye Being Called Boring

We’re two trailers, a couple of television spots, and dozens of pieces of marketing collateral into the promotion of Avengers: Infinity War and the mystery remains. Where in the world in Clint Barton?

At this point, it’s almost a meme in itself. Fans have begun altering posters to include Barton — more commonly known as the archer Hawkeye. Every time a new poster or piece of concept art drops, fans flood social media platforms across the internet asking one simple question: where’s Hawkeye?

In today’s case, a couple of Twitter users were having a conversation when actor Jeremy Renner — the man behind Hawkeye himself — decided to chime in.

Twitter user @darrenbraz tweeted out a poster that seemingly included every hero that is slated to appear in Avengers: Infinity War. Except by now, you probably know that the post omitted Hawkeye.

Another Twitter user — @tungholio — decided to respond by calling Hawkeye boring, saying if the hero made the poster, fans would probably overlook him. That’s when Renner decided to tweet a reply of his own.

“Omg…you’re right!” Renner tweeted.”Next time, I’ll stay home so at least I’m comfy as I’m bored and overlooked.”

Renner went on to put his emoji keyboard to use, making sure to include over half a dozen grinning emojis.

After making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Thor, Renner went on to reprise his role as Barton in The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and most recently, Captain America: Civil War.

Besides some speculation that Barton would be picking up the Ronin mantle, a name he sported for some time in the comics, little — if anything — has been revealed about Hawkeye’s role in Infinity War or it’s yet-to-be-named sequel Avengers 4.

In theaters now is Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther. Infinity War — as directed by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo — will hit the silver screen on April 27, 2018 while Ant-man and the Wasp is slated for release on July 6.