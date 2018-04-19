‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Will Be More Funny Than Captain America Films According To Director

The Russo Brothers are used to tackling the harsher sides of the Marvel Universe, but their latest will be a bit funnier than those previous outings.

The Russo Brothers previously helmed Captain America: Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, two of the more serious entries in the MCU. While the stakes may be higher in Infinity War, Joe Russo revealed that it will actually be funnier.

“I think that tone is an underappreciated aspect of filmmaking,” Russo told The Afternoon Show. “In fact, one of the most critical aspects is managing tone, and this film in particular, when egos like this clash between these superheroes there’s bound to be humor. A lot of the characters in this universe diffuse tension with humor, so we knew the movie was going to be very funny. It’s very different than Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War in that regard because the tone of Cap movies is a little bit more serious. Cap is a little more straight-laced and intense, and the world he was in in both of those movies required he behave that way.”

The opportunities for humor really presented themselves thanks to eccentric characters like Tony Stark, Peter Parker, Doctor Strange, the Guardians, and more all interacting for the first time.

“And in this film, you’ve got a lot of ya know really unique personalities clashing so we knew we were going to lean into the humor. The way that we balance it in the script phase and on set with the actors is we do a lot of improvisation. We have a lot of very funny people on the set, so typically we wait for the first take or two we’ll have them stick to script and then we let them go off script and probably shoot five or six more takes off script, and then you get in the edit room with all that footage and you spend hours and hours combing through it until you find the right combination that balances the tone and gets the humor across but keeps the stakes moving forward.”

