‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Gets A New Weird Trailer

Nothing makes sense in a new weird trailer for Avengers: Infinity War.

Using footage from the hype-building new look at Avengers: Infinity War trailer which released a week ago, YouTube user Aldo Jones sliced up the trailer and inserted some mind-boggling effects into it. From Wanda ringing the door bell that is the Mind Stone in The Vision’s head to Captain America’s new shield coming equipped with an umbrella and silverware to Ace Ventura showing up to the Wakanda fight scene… It’s all weird in the weird trailer!

The real trailer for Avengers: Infinity War scored the third highest debut for any trailer, ever. Within its first 24 hours, the intense look at Marvel Studios’ massive ensemble flick was viewed more than 179 times across all social media platforms and distributions channels.

“An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios‘ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time,” the film’s latest synopsis reads. “The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.”

“Anthony and Joe Russo direct the film, which is produced by Kevin Feige,” the new synopsis goes on. “Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, and Stan Lee are executive producers. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay.”

