Iron Man’s New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Armor Makes Comics Debut

Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man will once again donning a new suit of armor for the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, and that armor has just made its Marvel Comics debut! This week’s release of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War Prelude #1 gives Marvel fans their first look at the armor that Iron Man will sport in the film, so if you can’t wait for the film’s release to see the new Iron Man armor in action, be sure to pick it up!

From the comic book’s official synopsis:

“When a terrorist puts the Avengers at odds, CAPTAIN AMERICA and THE WINTER SOLDIER go rogue to find him – but IRON MAN isn’t far behind. Will the Avengers survive the fallout? Then, find out where Captain America, the Falcon and the Black Widow are headed next – because the world needs heroes, whether it wants them or not. And get a sneak peek at Tony Stark’s brand-new armor! Get ready for MARVEL’S THE AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR in part 1 of this special prelude!”

The prelude comic will answer some questions that Marvel fans have had regarding this “Secret Avengers” team that Captain America has been running – and the secret communications between Iron Man and Captain America, which viewers picked up on in the first Infinity War trailer. We’ll also get a first hint as to how Winter Soldier comes back from cryo-stasis, and gets his bionic arm repaired by Wakandan science.

The new Iron Man Infinity War armor is based on the Model 51 (or “Model Prime Armor”), which was a shape-shifting suit of armor scales that could adapt to any task Tony needed, based on his mental commands. It was essentially a unit that combined every model of Iron Man armor into one. It’s clear why such a big technological advancement would be great for Infinity War; it’s capable of stealth, Hulkbuster-size power, or orbital flight – all three of which may be necessary to defeat Thanos.

Black Panther opens on February 16, 2018. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include,Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.