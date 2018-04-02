‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Retro Trailer Released

Fans have been showing their love and anticipation for Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War all year long, with a steady stream of fan-imagined offerings that range for artwork to Marvel Cinematic Universe recap videos. Well, after the latest Avengers: Infinity War trailer hit, one fan went through the customary practice of transforming that trailer into “retro trailer” experience, which you can watch above!

The trailer pulls form a ton of sources to make this antiquated version of Infinity War happen. The first and most obvious source of reference are the old Marvel TV and theatrical movies that were released between the 1970s – 1990s. That includes the Spider-Man TV series, the Thor and Incredible Hulk TV movie, and the failed attempts at Punisher and Fantastic Four movies. Filling in the blanks are moments from old cult-fav films like Flash Gordon, The Last Dragon, Howard the Duck and the Masters of the Universe movie. There’s even a nice Star Trek: TNG moment with Data as Vision with the Mind Stone.

While the trailer itself is just okay, the level of geek cult knowledge contained in the imagery is truly top-notch. It invokes realization of just how far the sub-culture has come from these “retro” days, while still managing to generate excitement for the actual Avengers: Infinity War movie.

Speaking of which: Marvel Studios is currently in the midst of pushing its final Infinity War marketing campaign, as the movie is now less than a month away from hitting theaters. There have been a slew of new posters, standees, clips, and TV spots – which is considered overkill by a lot of fans who’d rather see less than more, at this point, this close to release day. Marvel has committed to premiering Avengers: Infinity War on the same day, worldwide, to preserve secrecy, so it would ironically be in fans’ best interests to stay away from as much of the final marketing as possible.