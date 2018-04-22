Watch ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Actors React To Being Asked How Their Costumes Smell

Speaking with Kjersti Flaa of Flaawsome Talk, the stars of Avengers: Infinity War answer what you’ve always wanted to know: what does your superhero costume smell like?

“Why ask that question?” Bucky actor Sebastian Stan asks, straight-faced, cracking up co-stars Winston Duke (M’Baku) and Anthony Mackie (Falcon).

“The question is, what’s your next question?” Mackie jokes.

“Well, they clean them,” says Okoye actress Danai Gurira, appearing alongside T’Challa actor Chadwick Boseman and Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo.

“I thought I heard you wrong,” says Spider-Man actor Tom Holland.

“I thought you said ‘odors,’ and I was like, ‘there’s no way she said odors,’ and then you smirked,” Holland says to Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch, “and I was like maybe she did!”

“It’s a thing,” Cumberbatch says.

Asked if they’re washable, Mackie says, “they’re spray cleanable, yeah.”

“No, we didn’t wash them,” Stan says, still feigning seriousness. “No. No.”

“His smelt the worst,” Mackie says, pointing to Stan, “because he has to do things to get in his costume.”

“Yeah, I do,” Stan says. “I have to do a lot of things preparing and, you know, like,” he gestures all over.

“It’s this gift from wardrobe, and they take care of us not smelling too much like we smelt the day before,” Cumberbatch says.

“And we have duplicates,” Holland chimes in. “We have lots of duplicates. I have Spider-Man suits I can change in and out of.”

“It’s not too unhygienic or disgusting for those around us, so we hope,” Cumberbatch adds.

“Going to the restroom can be a challenge, for instance,” Gurira explains. But the costumes are “so awesome and epic, and beautifully made, so the sacrifice is worth it.”

Of his motion capture suit that transforms him into the Hulk, calling it his “man canceling suit,” Ruffalo says, “it makes you look big everywhere you want to look small and small everywhere you want to look big.”

“Those costumes are very big, very heavy, and we shot a lot of this movie in Atlanta, which is sort of famously hot,” tells Avengers: Infinity War director Anthony Russo. “So, yeah, there’s sweating going on.”

Asked if they’re washable, director Joe Russo says, “They are, I think they have multiple sets of those, but I never thought about it until you brought it up, how bad they must stink at the end of the day.”

“Yeah, I guess you don’t want to go into the costume department at the end of the day,” Anthony Russo jokes.

The stinky superheroes of Avengers: Infinity War assemble April 27.