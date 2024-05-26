Everything Coming to Paramount+ in June 2024

We're less than a week away from June and Paramount+ is getting subscribers ready for the month ahead. The streaming service recently revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows set to join its lineup over the next several weeks, and there's a lot to look forward to. The first day of June will see quite a few new movies arrive on Paramount+. Those June 1st additions include Blazing Saddles, From Dusk Till Dawn, Chasing Amy, Crocodile Dundee, 10 Cloverfield Lane, Congo, 13 Going on 30, and several others. As far as originals are concerned, the biggest June addition for Paramount+ also arrives early in the month. June 2nd will see the premiere of Mayor of Kingstown Season 3. The hit series stars Jeremy Renner and comes from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. You can check out the full list of Paramount+ June arrivals below!

June 1st 10 Cloverfield Lane

13 Going on 30

A Man Called Horse

American Beauty

Animal Kingdom

Black Sheep

Black Snake Moan

Blazing Saddles

Bounce

Bound

But I'm a Cheerleader

Chantilly Bridge

Chasing Amy

Chicago

Coach Carter

Congo

Cop Land

Critical Condition

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Dog Day Afternoon

EuroTrip

Failure to Launch

Flags of Our Fathers

Foxfire

Fresh

From Dusk Till Dawn

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman's Daughter

Galaxy Quest

Hardball

Harlem Nights

Head of State

Heatwave

High Noon

Hustle & Flow

In & Out

In The Bedroom

It Takes Two

Jade

Kiss The Girls

Lifeguard

North of Normal

Pretty In Pink

Save the Last Dance

Shaft

She's All That

She's the Man

Sherlock Gnomes

Shooter

Shutter Island

Soapdish

Some Kind of Wonderful

Son of Rambow

Stardust

Summer of Sam

Super 8

Texas Rangers

The African Queen

The Beach Bum

The Boy

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Cookout

The Fighting Temptations

The Honeymooners

The Impossible

The Island

The Last Airbender

The Last Castle

The Lookout

The Love Guru

The Net

The Queens of Comedy

The Quiet Man

The Raid 2

The Raid: Redemption

The Shootist

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Way Way Back

There Will Be Blood

Tommy Boy

Trading Places

Unidentified Objects

Vampire in Brooklyn

June 2nd Mayor of Kingstown season three premiere

A series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls.

June 3rd I.S.S. streaming premiere

A team of American and Russian astronauts stationed on the I.S.S. witness a nuclear war unfold on Earth and receive orders to take control of the station. As suspicion and tensions rise, they struggle to survive aboard the malfunctioning station.

June 4th Let the Canary Sing premiere

The documentary chronicles Cyndi Lauper's meteoric ascent to stardom and her profound impact on generations through her music, ever-evolving punk style, unwavering feminism and tireless advocacy.

June 5th Peppa Pig: Peppa's Adventures Around the World

June 6th Criminal Minds: Evolution new season premiere

In the wake of last season's shocking finale, the all-new season of Criminal Minds: Evolution picks up as the FBI's elite team of profilers investigates the deadly mystery of GOLD STAR.

June 7th Bobby The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

Tune into the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards streaming live from Los Angeles, California where CBS leads the pack with 33 nominations. Transformers: EarthSpark season two premiere

The Terrans, a new generation of Earth-born Transformers, team up with legacy Autobots to take down evil threats.

June 11th How Music Got Free premiere

Produced by Eminem and Lebron James, How Music Got Free details the series of fateful, isolated steps in the mid-'90s that nearly killed the music industry as file-sharing moved from underground to a global phenomenon.

June 12th Jersey Shore Family Vacation (Season 6)

Casino Royale

Rocky Balboa

June 14th The Greatest @Home Videos (Season 4)

June 16th Anomalisa The 77th Annual Tony Awards

Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose returns to host the 2024 Tony Awards, Broadway's biggest night, streaming live from New York's Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

June 19th Nick Cannon Presents: Future Superstars (Season 1)

The Challenge (Season 39)

The Smurfs (2021) (Season 2)

June 21st El Chicano

June 24th Out of Darkness premiere

In the Old Stone Age, a disparate gang of early humans band together in search of a new land. But when they suspect a mystical being is hunting them down, the clan are forced to confront a danger they never envisioned.