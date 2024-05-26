Everything Coming to Paramount+ in June 2024
Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 highlight's the Paramount+ June additions.
We're less than a week away from June and Paramount+ is getting subscribers ready for the month ahead. The streaming service recently revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows set to join its lineup over the next several weeks, and there's a lot to look forward to.
The first day of June will see quite a few new movies arrive on Paramount+. Those June 1st additions include Blazing Saddles, From Dusk Till Dawn, Chasing Amy, Crocodile Dundee, 10 Cloverfield Lane, Congo, 13 Going on 30, and several others.
As far as originals are concerned, the biggest June addition for Paramount+ also arrives early in the month. June 2nd will see the premiere of Mayor of Kingstown Season 3. The hit series stars Jeremy Renner and comes from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.
You can check out the full list of Paramount+ June arrivals below!
June 1st
10 Cloverfield Lane
13 Going on 30
A Man Called Horse
American Beauty
Animal Kingdom
Black Sheep
Black Snake Moan
Blazing Saddles
Bounce
Bound
But I'm a Cheerleader
Chantilly Bridge
Chasing Amy
Chicago
Coach Carter
Congo
Cop Land
Critical Condition
Crocodile Dundee
Crocodile Dundee II
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Dog Day Afternoon
EuroTrip
Failure to Launch
Flags of Our Fathers
Foxfire
Fresh
From Dusk Till Dawn
From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money
From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman's Daughter
Galaxy Quest
Hardball
Harlem Nights
Head of State
Heatwave
High Noon
Hustle & Flow
In & Out
In The Bedroom
It Takes Two
Jade
Kiss The Girls
Lifeguard
North of Normal
Pretty In Pink
Save the Last Dance
Shaft
She's All That
She's the Man
Sherlock Gnomes
Shooter
Shutter Island
Soapdish
Some Kind of Wonderful
Son of Rambow
Stardust
Summer of Sam
Super 8
Texas Rangers
The African Queen
The Beach Bum
The Boy
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Cookout
The Fighting Temptations
The Honeymooners
The Impossible
The Island
The Last Airbender
The Last Castle
The Lookout
The Love Guru
The Net
The Queens of Comedy
The Quiet Man
The Raid 2
The Raid: Redemption
The Shootist
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Way Way Back
There Will Be Blood
Tommy Boy
Trading Places
Unidentified Objects
Vampire in Brooklyn
June 2nd
Mayor of Kingstown season three premiere
A series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls.
June 3rd
I.S.S. streaming premiere
A team of American and Russian astronauts stationed on the I.S.S. witness a nuclear war unfold on Earth and receive orders to take control of the station. As suspicion and tensions rise, they struggle to survive aboard the malfunctioning station.
June 4th
Let the Canary Sing premiere
The documentary chronicles Cyndi Lauper's meteoric ascent to stardom and her profound impact on generations through her music, ever-evolving punk style, unwavering feminism and tireless advocacy.
June 5th
Peppa Pig: Peppa's Adventures Around the World
June 6th
Criminal Minds: Evolution new season premiere
In the wake of last season's shocking finale, the all-new season of Criminal Minds: Evolution picks up as the FBI's elite team of profilers investigates the deadly mystery of GOLD STAR.
June 7th
Bobby
The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards
Tune into the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards streaming live from Los Angeles, California where CBS leads the pack with 33 nominations.
Transformers: EarthSpark season two premiere
The Terrans, a new generation of Earth-born Transformers, team up with legacy Autobots to take down evil threats.
June 11th
How Music Got Free premiere
Produced by Eminem and Lebron James, How Music Got Free details the series of fateful, isolated steps in the mid-'90s that nearly killed the music industry as file-sharing moved from underground to a global phenomenon.
June 12th
Jersey Shore Family Vacation (Season 6)
Casino Royale
Rocky Balboa
June 14th
The Greatest @Home Videos (Season 4)
June 16th
Anomalisa
The 77th Annual Tony Awards
Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose returns to host the 2024 Tony Awards, Broadway's biggest night, streaming live from New York's Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.
June 19th
Nick Cannon Presents: Future Superstars (Season 1)
The Challenge (Season 39)
The Smurfs (2021) (Season 2)
June 21st
El Chicano
June 24th
Out of Darkness premiere
In the Old Stone Age, a disparate gang of early humans band together in search of a new land. But when they suspect a mystical being is hunting them down, the clan are forced to confront a danger they never envisioned.
June 26th
MTV Cribs (Season 19)
On The Fly: Adventures at Altitude (Season 1)
The Last 747
The Real CSI: Miami