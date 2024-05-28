X-Men '97 Director Addresses Season 2 Production

X-Men '97's director told us how things were going with Season 2 right now. ComicBook's Phase Zero podcast spoke with Jake Castorena about the wild finale and the wait for another season. He confirmed they werre already hard at work on another batch of mutant adventures. However, no one is trying to rush things after the well-received first salvo of X-Men '97. Fans were hooting and hollering at the work showrunner Beau DeMayo and the team assembled. While that makes all the viewers extremely thirsty for Season 2, these things take time. People have to realize that Marvel Studios was working on X-Men '97 for multiple years before the animated series took Disney+ by storm. Check out what else the creative had to say during our interview right here!

"I equate it like, 'We're baking a cake right now.' Nobody wants to ruin a cake. I don't want to ruin a cake. Let us bake it," Castorena laughed. "The cake is well underway and being made, being fabricated as we speak. There is no rest for the wicked I guess. To use that phrase. We rolled right into Season 2, while we were on Season 1!"

Later in our conversation, the director also mentioned keeping things in line to not stray far from what folks really loved about X-Men: The Animated Series. "It's all about, we're on a team. It's something we realize that we give ourselves false parameters to make sure we're checking our math," Castorena claimed. "Whether it's nerd math, geographical math, whatever it is. We gave ourselves false parameters to make sure to keep us in check, to make sure we're not going too far away from the original DNA that is the OG show. But, also adapting it. Fresh, but familiar."

X-Men '97 Sparks Calls For More Animated Series

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

With the success of X-Men '97, now fans want more animated adventures in the '90s. Castorena was very happy to bring Spider-Man into the fold during their show. Now, that's basically Peter Parker from Spider-Man: The Animated Series. (He even found MJ somehow after the events of that show?!?!) Fans now want the Fox Kids/Saturday Morning Cartoon staple to get the X-Men '97 treatment. Whether that occurs or not remains to be seen. Clearly Marvel Studios has seen the chatter. But, even if that possibility is on the table, it will be a while before we see anything from another 90s cartoon.

"Honestly, I think that came down to, one again, Beau was a fan. We're all fans. We're all nerds," Castorena told us. "I think there was something that Sony was like, 'MJ and Peter? Ok.' You know, it just worked out. And, I'm pretty sure, I'm like 99.9% sure, it's real MJ. I don't remember off the top of my head. But, I remember talking to Beau and it was like, 'Well, if we're gonna do it, we're, we're gonna do it! Let's give the bump. And, so it's not a clone, I'm pretty sure it's end game. I'm 99.9%."

