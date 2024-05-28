Glen Powell Reveals the One Superhero He Would Want to Play

Glen Powell revealed which superhero he'd want to play if he had his pick. GQ went on a Warner Bros. Studio tour with the fan-favorite actor during a profile and wants dibs on Batman. Powell explained he was drawn to the Michael Keaton era of the character and thinks he could make an interesting take on Bruce Wayne. Of course, James Gunn's DC Universe has not named its chose Batman yet. So, maybe this is the Twisters star staking out his claim. A lot of fans might not immediately think of him in the Batcave, but he seems pretty convinced he'd make a good choice. (A lot of the fancasts have him somewhere along the lines of Green Lantern or Booster Gold…) Check out his reasoning for yourself down below!

"I was always a Batman guy," Powell revealed. "I would have a wild take on Batman. It definitely would not be like a Matt Reeves tone – it'd probably be closer to Keaton. Oh, sick!" The actor said as he found the 80s Batmobile. "See? This is the era."

Glen Powell's Next Project Is Twisters

While the comic book fans wait for the Top Gun: Maverick star to put on the tights, he's getting ready to chase one heck of a storm. Recently, the trailer for Twisters dropped and fans of the 90s movie couldn't believe how much the filmmakers managed to ramp up the concept. Powell actually talked to PEOPLE about Lee Isaac Chung's direction for the film and how "badass" the project is going to be.

"I still don't know how to talk about it. All I can say is it's badass," Powell smirked. "It's really cool. The movie – I mean we have the best of the best in terms of actors and department heads on this thing. Lee Isaac Chung directed the hell out of it."

The sequel has wild description: "Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Golden Globe nominee Anthony Ramos, In the Heights) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system."

"There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better. As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler, and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives."

