‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Theory Suggests Shuri Actually Saved Vision

One of the most heartbreaking moments in Avengers: Infinity War came when Scarlet Witch had to remove the Mind Stone from Vision’s head, killing him to save the rest of the universe. What if, however, Vision isn’t actually gone for good? His death definitely happened, as we all saw, but there’s a chance his soul might have been saved earlier on in the movie.

Throughout the battle of Wakanda, Shuri was attempting to safely remove the Mind Stone from Vision’s head so that she could destroy the stone and keep him alive. But according to one Marvel fan’s theory, she changed her plan as soon as the attackers got close. Instead of taking the stone away, Shuri was started uploading Vision’s consciousness back into the computer, just like Jarvis.

Thanks to some screenshot evidence from the fan that posted this theory, it looks like she may have succeeded. We won’t share every single one of these screenshots from the Shuri scene here, but we’ll try and break it down the best we can.

Essentially, the theory suggests that Shuri’s actions changed as soon as she heard her attackers get close, copying and pasting Vision’s six primary sections to try and preserve him. This was represented by the six main pathways that branched off of the stone.

When Shuri uploads each individual section, the path turns from orange to blue, representing its completion. After changing to blue, the connections disappear.

Shuri quickly transfers all of the sections before the room is taken over, and she closes the program at the last possible second. Just as this happens, you can see all of the sections blinking blue one time, signifying that they have all been uploaded.

If this theory is true, and Shuri did succeed in uploading Vision to her computer system, one of two things could happen in Avengers 4. The first and most likely scenario is that Wakandan technology and Vibranium are used to rebuild Vision’s body, allowing him to once again fight as an Avenger. The second possibility would be that he simply becomes Jarvis for Tony once again, which would still give him a way to assist in the battle against Thanos.

What do you think of this new fan theory? Is there any way Shuri actuallly saved Vision? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers 4 is currently set to hit theaters on May 3, 2019.