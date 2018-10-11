‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Connection to ‘Thor: The Dark World’ Spotted

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s all connected, so a detail in Thor: The Dark World tied to the events of Avengers: Infinity War should come as no surprise.

The often-overlooked Thor movie featured Dr. Erik Selvig creating a board of the Nine Realms and some hard-to-interpret information about the their 616 universe. As it turns out, the location where Thor manufactured his new weapon in Avengers: Infinity War was first mentioned by the Marvel Cinematic Universe on this board. That’s right, Dr. Selvig wrote the word “Nidavellir” up there. As Drax would says, it’s a made up word, but all words are made up.

Check out the detail spotted by a Reddit fan below:

Wildly enough, Thor also appeared in both Thor: The Dark World and Avengers: Infinity War. It really is all connected.

In Avengers: Infinity War, though, Thor was less successful in trying to save the world. After he threw his Nidavellir-built Stormbreaker axe at Thanos, he failed to aim for the head and allowed the Mad Titan enough time to snap his fingers and erase half of the universe. In fact, the film’s directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo put a heavy portion of the blame on Thor.

“I would argue that the fan base could be equally upset with Thor, who chose to throw that ax into Thanos chest and not his head,” Joe Russo told ComicBook.com when asked about the unfortunate mistake. “Because he wanted to tell Thanos that he got his revenge.” Thor has long had a reputation for spouting off at enemies during battle.

The God of Thunder has not been known for a high level of intelligence throughout his Marvel Cinematic Universe tenure. Instead, he frequently acts on impulse and emotion. His choice to act on his hunger for revenge and to gloat rather than simply ending the feud and killing Thanos without claiming his revenge through dialogue fits.

“Had he gone for a kill shot, that snap would not have happened. These are choices that characters who are feeling immense pain make and hopefully, the audience can learn to empathize with those characters because they can grow through stories,” Russo went on. “Stories can teach us things and that we should try to see every choice from the perspective of the character that made the choice.”

Avengers 4 is set to release in theaters on May 3, 2019. It will be preceded by Captain Marvel in March and followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home in July.