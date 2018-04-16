Tom Holland Trolled by Friends in Hilarious ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Interview Prank

Press for Avengers: Infinity War is full swing, but for Marvel Cinematic Universe star Tom Holland, that apparently means trolling — this time from his friends.

YouTuber Josh Pieters enlisted two of the Spider-Man actors friends, Conor Maynard and Caspar Lee, to help carry out a hilarious prank all under the guise of a real interview in support of the upcoming Infinity War. In the interview — which you can check out in the video above — Pieters is prompted by Maynard and Lee via an earpiece to ask Holland some fairly ridiculous questions.

As you can see in the video, Holland does his best to take the interview seriously even as Pieters asks him about his outfit choice for the interview, why he’s pretending to be British, and even endures Pieters declaring himself to be a better actor than Holland. As the prank goes on Holland maintains his composure remarkably well though it becomes increasingly awkward — especially when Pieters asks if he can lick his shows and Holland gives a serious response. Eventually Holland starts to realize something is up and his friends let him in on the prank.

Of course, Holland is no stranger to good-natured teasing and shenanigans. Two of his MCU co-stars, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan have frequently teased the actor since the three appeared together in Captain America: Civil War. The pair mercilessly roasted Holland during press for that film, loving to take shots at Holland’s age while last fall, Mackie made jokes about Holland’s choice in underwear.

Holland took all of that teasing in stride and was equally good-natured about the interview prank this time around as well, noting that the interview had been a bit weird but that he’d had fun.

“That was an odd experience, but fun!” Holland said. “That was fun! I enjoyed myself.”

As for real, more serious interviews about the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, Holland told Hey U Guys at a red-carpet event in London that fans can expect to see a changed Peter Parker in the film.

“A lot has changed,” Holland said. “He is taking on something that is bigger than any of the Avengers could possibly have imagined from the beginning of the MCU, so you can imagine he’s a little bit out of his depth but as Peter Parker always does he figures out a way to try.”

Avengers: Infinity War premieres on April 27th. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming is expected in theaters in 2019.

What did you think of the interview prank? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

[ H/T: Mashable ]