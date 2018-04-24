Watch Tom Holland Reveal Who Is in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Marvel Studios has released a new promo with Tom Holland (Peter Parker) introducing the core cast of characters appearing in Avengers: Infinity War.

Here’s a list of the characters Holland names in the video above:

Captain America Iron Man Hulk Scarlet Witch Black Widow Vision Falcon Winter Soldier War Machine Thor Loki Black Panther Okoye Wakanda Doctor Strange Wong Star-Lord Drax Gamora Nebula Rocket Groot Mantis Thanos Spider-Man

Suffice to say, Avengers: Infinity War has a packed cast. In an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, star Benedict Cumberbatch admitted that he wasn’t even sure what the total number of heroes was.

“No one really knows,” Cumberbatch said. “I’ve heard everything from sort of 36 to 23 was the most frequently quoted number, but I don’t even think the Russo Brothers write it in there how many are in there. I’m sure they do actually. They know everything.”

Anthony Mackie estimated even higher than that at ACE Comic Con.

“There was one day we were on set and were doing this scene that’s in the trailer where we’re all running to battle,” Mackie said. “You know, all of us are on set and it’s like 40 superheroes.”

Of course, that won’t even be the end of it. Fans are already talking about what Marvel Studios may have in store for Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here are some of the characters we expect to see in Marvel’s Phase Four.

Avengers: Infinity War had its Hollywood premiere last night in Los Angeles. First reactions have already begun to hit the internet, but remember that the directors have already issued a spoiler warning for the film. Thanos demands your silence and you wouldn’t want to make the Mad Titan angry.

Which characters are you most excited to see in Avengers: Infinity War? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.