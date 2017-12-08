‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Redone With Action Figures

The Avengers: Infinity War has been watched more than a quarter of a billion times, so it’s time to watch it in action-figure form.

Thanks to YouTube user Markez Films, Avengers fans can do just that. The nearly 150-second trailer is re-imagined using the audio from the original trailer with Marvel Legends and other Marvel action figures. The creator even slapped a beard on Captain America and darkened the white star logo on his chest for movie accuracy.

This isn’t the first new take on the Avengers: Infinity War trailer. Previously, a YouTube user recreated the trailer with its audio slapped onto cuts of animated Marvel TV shows, offering a completely animated preview of the upcoming ensemble flick.

Avengers: Infinity War will follow Black Panther‘s February release, with Thor: Ragnarok currently playing in theaters. The Marvel Studios film will be the biggest to date, pulling together characters from every corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, building on 10 years of history which started with 2008’s Iron Man.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters May 4, 2018.