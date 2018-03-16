‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Gives First Look at New Thanos Armor

After appearing primarily in civilian clothes in promotional materials for Avengers: Infinity War up to this point, the mad titan Thanos featured another look in the film’s new trailer — although it may not be “new,” exactly.

An updated look for Thanos’s armor, different from the version he wore in Marvel’s The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy, was revealed in the trailer, but shortly thereafter it was given some context:

It appears as though this armor might actually be something Thanos wore prior to his previous Marvel Cinematic Universe appearances.

How do we get that idea? Well, he is wearing it while he walks around with a small, green child who seems from the accompanying dialogue to be a young Gamora.

Gamora and Nebula, the warring sisters of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, grew up with Thanos, who raised them as his own and pitted them against one another. As a result, they hate both each other and him, which is the major driving force for Nebula in the films.

Avengers: Infinity War brings the Guardians of the Galaxy to Earth — and for the first time, this trailer gives fans a real sense of how they will interact with the Avengers. One big takeaway is that the Guardians arrive in time to warn the Avengers about Thanos, and it is Gamora who has to deliver the bad news to Tony Stark, setting up what seems to be a flashback sequence to her childhood as the favored daughter of a lunatic who wanted to destroy half the universe.

That idea — killing half of the universe, exactly — was one that originated in The Infinity Gauntlet, the comics miniseries on which Avengers: Infinity War is loosely based. In the story, Thanos used the Gauntlet to immediately kill half of the universe in order to impress Death — a curvy, skull-faced female grim reaper in the Marvel Universe, with whom Thanos was in love.

