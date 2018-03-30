‘Avengers: Infinity War’ UK Screening Only Showing Select Footage

Marvel movie fans were generally excited when it was announced that Avengers: Infinity War would be released worldwide on the same day (April 27th), rather in the usual staggered release that saw countries like Europe get the film a full week before US audiences could see it. The simultaneous release allowed every Marvel Cinematic Universe fan the chance to catch Infinity War on opening weekend free of spoilers, so when it was announced that there was going to be a special UK pre-screening of the film, fans were understandably nervous and/or upset.

However, there’s no need for an uproar: we now know the Avengers: Infinity War UK screening event won’t ruin the party for anyone.

After we here at Comicbook.com ran our initial report about the UK screening on April 8th in London, the theater reached out to us for comment, revealing in no uncertain terms that the event would be “screening exclusive footage of the film and not the full feature.”

That clarification instantly deflates any fan worries about spoilers, or one group of fans getting an unfair advantage by being able to see the film nearly a month ahead of others. In fact, screening events of extended footage are pretty common for blockbusters of this size, generally used to generate a final push of hype and buzz before a major release, in a relatively “safe-space” fashion. In most cases, the footage selected is usually comprised of strong moments of action, humor, or thrills, cut to exhibit longer portions of what was seen in trailers, without actually spoiling any major details or sequences from the film, in full. No doubt, something similar has been planned for the Avengers: Infinity War UK screening.

Right now, there’s no doubt that Avengers: Infinity War is going to be THE big movie event of 2018 – the only question is, just how much of a big event will it be? Black Panther shattered expectations by earning a billion-plus at the box office, which has led to a new debate about whether Infinity War has to reach two billion, in order to be considered a success. While logic would dictate that’s a simple goal for a milestone film this big, it would also set a new precedent – which is to say, we haven’t seen it done yet.

Avengers: Infinity War will hit theaters on April 27th.