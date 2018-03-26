‘Avengers: Infinity War:’ Vision And Scarlet Witch’s Relationship Has Grown

The Vision and Scarlet Witch’s super hero romance will only deepen through Avengers: Infinity War.

Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen opened up about their characters’ relationship status while speaking to members of the press on set of Avengers: Infinity War during the summer of 2017. When cameras were rolling, they were playing Marvel heroes arriving in Wakanda — one of whom had been significantly injured — but when the Russo Brothers called “Cut!” the actors were quite enthusiastic about their characters’ roles together.

“They’re very much in love at this point,” Bettany said.

“Soulmates,” Olsen added.

For Vision, the relationship may be a part of what helps him discover what it means to be human. “I think that Vision’s been on this quest to understand what being human is and I think Scarlet Witch [has] in a large degree helped him figure that out and what love is,” Bettany said, before belting out, “I wanna know what love is!”

As the Russo Brothers pulled off in Captain America: Civil War, each character in Avengers: Infinity War will have an arc to fulfill within the film. Of course, some will be larger than others, but Scarlet Witch and Vision are no exceptions.

“I think in a different way not so much about the last movie and their own sagas, but this is definitely the most emotional arc I’ve done in an Avenger film, that’s for sure,” Olsen said. “Because when we’re talking about Vision becoming human, we’re talking about their relationship and it’s a pretty grounded arc.”

“And significant,” Bettany adds. “Yeah, I think it is the most emotional. Also, the cost and the danger that we’re all facing becomes more important than certain beef that people had in the past because it’s so desperate. The point of the Avengers, and by extension mankind, it’s fraught with danger. So I think old grudges are buried and put off until next time.”

