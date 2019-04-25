Two Avengers Movies Are Releasing in 2025 and Marvel Fans Can't Handle It

Marvel has officially confirmed that we are getting not one, but two Avengers movies in 2025, roughly six months apart. Avengers movies typically bookended the first three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Marvel Studios has opted to not have any of these big event films in Phase 4 or 5. Instead, they will opt to put two of them in Phase 6 which will conclude what Marvel is calling "The Multiverse Saga". Needless to say, it's absurdly ambitious and is likely going to be a herculean effort for whoever is tasked with helming this films in the near future. After all, it's likely Marvel will have to begin shooting in 2023 or early 2024 in order to hit these release dates.

Marvel confirmed that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will release on May 2nd, 2025 and the heavily rumored, highly anticipated Avengers: Secret Wars will release on November 7th, 2025. Both films are titled after famous comic runs that feature the likes of Kang the Conqueror and Doctor Doom in pivotal, villainous roles. As of right now it remains to be seen how faithful Marvel Studios will be to these comics, but nevertheless, the last time we had two back-to-back Avengers films, it led to major headaches and historic deaths for our beloved heroes. With these bombshell announcements, fans have been losing their minds on social media and trying to wrap their heads around the idea of two major Marvel event films in such quick succession.

Just announced in Hall H:



Marvel Studios' Avengers: Secret Wars, in theaters November 7, 2025. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/FXQ5ZbzQYl — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

As of right now, no directors, writers, or even casts have been attached to the films, but it can be assumed that key Marvel heroes and Kang will make appearances in the films. Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo have already expressed interest in being apart of a Secret Wars adaptation, but have stated they haven't had any conversations with Marvel to do the film. Kevin Feige also confirmed after its Comic-Con panel that the directing duo is not currently attached to any Avengers films. Whether they get called back up to do at least one of the new Avengers movies remains to be seen, but they seem to be the favorite pick from fans.

Keep scrolling to read some of the fan reactions!