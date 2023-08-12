The Marvels Special Look Airing on ABC Alongside Ms. Marvel Episodes

The Marvels is getting a special look during tonight's airing of Ms. Marvel on ABC. Last week, the Disney+ show premiered on the network as a part of the Wide World of Disney. That airing featured some trailers for The Marvels as well. ABC is upping the ante with this special look to help link Ms. Marvel with the Captain Marvel sequel in everyone's minds. It's no secret that Kamala Khan is a big fan of the Avenger and she figures to play a major role in the MCU movie this fall. So, this is a pretty shrewd move by the company as they navigate the waters caused by the continuing writers and actors' strikes in Hollywood.

Of course, the studios could end this and Marvel could promote the movies with Iman Vellani, Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris in-person. But, for now, it's going to fall to programming choices like this to do the heavy-lifting with marketing. Strangely, it seems apt that ABC would air this show because of the viewership numbers weirdness brought on by Disney+ in the first place. A lot of commenters lamented that Ms. Marvel would air on the same day as Obi-Wan Kenobi on the platform. This undoubtedly drew eyeballs away from the MCU series. Wild to see, considering its one of the most well-regarded Marvel Studios TV shows by critics.

Ms. Marvel Called Up to The Big Leagues in The Marvels

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has been building to The Marvels for some time. Phase 4 featured very little in the way of Avengers team-up action. But, The Marvels pairs Captain Marvel after her lengthy absence in action, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau from WandaVision in the same movie. When it comes to this sequel though, Feige told Entertainment Weekly that Iman Vellani basically steals the show. So, it's important that possible viewers meet the teen hero before their trip to the multiplex next year.

"Kamala Khan, for instance, is a great new character in the pantheon. I'm very proud of the Ms. Marvel show," Feige told the outlet. "I also know — and this is a spoiler — she essentially steals The Marvels, which is coming out [July 28]. It makes me excited that people will, I hope, see that movie and then go back and revisit those shows on Disney+."

What Changes For Captain Marvel in The Marvels?

A lot of time has passed since we last saw Captain Marvel outside of a post-credits scene. While the first movie was about introducing Carol Danvers, this one seems to be set on deepening her character. Brie Larson actually talked about that during an appearance on Good Morning America. While chatting with the hosts, she drew a circle around the "complexities of the character" as theme of The Marvels. Check out what she had to say right here.

Larson began, "The first one was the origin story of who she is. Now it's digging into some of the complexities. That there is much more to her than that, that there are parts that are not so great about her. That we can see a hero as being a person that doesn't make every right decision all the time."

How Does The Story Set-Up in The Marvels?

In The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as 'The Marvels.

