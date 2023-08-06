Barbie To Cross $1 Billion at the Box Office Today

Come on, Barbie, let's go party, because it really is a "Barbie World." Not only is Greta Gerwig's Barbie getting rave reviews from critics and audiences alike, but the movie has been on track to earn $1 billion worldwide at the box office. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new film has hit that huge milestone during its third weekend in theaters. Barbie won the weekend yet again, earning another $53 million domestically, bringing its North American total to $459.4 million. This marks the first time a film directed solely by a woman has reached $1 billion at the box office.

"I think my pitch in the green-light meeting was the studios have prospered so much when they're brave enough to pair a big idea with a visionary director," Barbie star Margot Robbie previously told Collider. "And then I gave a series of examples like, "dinosaurs and [Steven] Spielberg," that and that, that and that – pretty much naming anything that's been incredible and made a ton of money for the studios over the years. And I was like, "And now you've got Barbie and Greta Gerwig." And I think I told them that it'd make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?!"

Which Movie Took Second Place This Weekend?

Oppenheimer, Meg 2: The Trench, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem all fought for second place at the box office this weekend, but it looks like The Meg 2 gets the silver prize at the domestic box office, which is another win for Warner Bros. The movie earned $30 million stateside this weekend, but unlike the other films in the current box office race, the sequel has not been well received by critics. The film currently has a 29% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, but its audience score is a much better 74%.

What Is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.