Stan Lee’s Team Responds to Bill Maher, Labeling His Comments “Frankly Disgusting”

Bill Maher has been in a bit of hot water recently following his comments about Stan Lee‘s passing, and Lee’s POW! Entertainment company is fighting back.

In an open letter posted on Lee’s official website, “Team Stan” issued a response to Maher, after he expressed his confusion about the passionate response surrounding Lee’s passing. On Friday, the talk show host took to his blog to debate the legacy of Lee and other comic book creators, and whether or not comics are a valid medium.

“Mr. Maher: Comic books, like all literature, are storytelling devices.” The response from POW! Entertainment reads in part. “When written well by great creators such as Stan Lee, they make us feel, make us think and teach us lessons that hopefully make us better human beings. One lesson Stan taught so many of us was tolerance and respect, and thanks to that message, we are grateful that we can say you have a right to your opinion that comics are childish and unsophisticated. Many said the same about Dickens, Steinbeck, Melville and even Shakespeare.”

“But to say that Stan merely inspired people to “watch a movie” is in our opinion frankly disgusting.” The letter continues. “Countless people can attest to how Stan inspired them to read, taught them that the world is not made up of absolutes, that heroes can have flaws and even villains can show humanity within their souls. He gave us the X-Men, Black Panther, Spider-Man and many other heroes and stories that offered hope to those who felt different and bullied while inspiring countless to be creative and dream of great things to come.”

The response ends with “Team Stan” reminding Maher of the power that his platform carries, while quoting of one of Lee’s most iconic lines – “with great power, comes great responsibility”.

Maher’s comments have courted a bit of controversy from comic fans and professionals alike, with some Marvel fans still arguing that the host crossed a line of sorts.

What do you think of POW! Entertainment’s response to Maher’s comments? Sound off in the comments below.