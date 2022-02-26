Black Cat’s Iron Man Armor Returns With a Mystery Character

Tony Stark’s Iron Man armor and technology have been modified by various characters in the Marvel Universe, including the Black Cat. Felicia Hardy donned a suit of armor called Iron Cat during writer Jed MacKay and artist C.F. Villa’s run on Black Cat, and it’s making a return in a new Marvel limited series. Iron Cat by Jed MacKay and artist Pere Pérez is a five-issue limited series launching in June. It involves Black Cat and Iron Man working together to figure out the identity of the person that has stolen the Iron Cat armor.

“Curiosity may have killed the cat, but as always, satisfaction brings it back. It was with a heavy heart that we said goodbye to the ongoing BLACK CAT series last year, but now what would have been the next arc in that series lives on in its own right–IRON CAT!” MacKay said in a statement. “The fan-favorite Iron Cat armor returns… but who’s in it this time? It certainly isn’t Felicia Hardy, as the Iron Cat comes gunning for her right off the bat. It’s a rare pleasure to have a second chance to pick up a story that you thought lost, and I’m really excited for people to rejoin Pere and I on another Black Cat adventure!”

“I’ve been reading Jed’s BLACK CAT series for a while now, and it’s great to be a part of this storyline,” Pérez said. “I mean, there’s heists, chases, fights, Iron Man… You can’t go wrong with that. We’ll also see how some parts of Felicia’s past come back to haunt her. Felicia and Tony’s worlds are pretty much opposite, so you can imagine how crazy things can get if you make those two work together. Can’t wait to show everybody what we are cooking.”

Let us know your thoughts on Iron Cat in the comments, and check out the covers and solicitation for the first issue below!

IRON CAT #1 (OF 5)

Written by JED MACKAY

Art and Cover by PERE PÉREZ

Variant Cover by SKAN

Variant Cover by RON LIM

Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN-TYLER CHRISTOPHER

Both Black Cat and Iron Man thought they had seen the last of the IRON CAT armor. And if Felicia is surprised to see the armor again, you can imagine how furious Tony is. There’s someone new in the Iron Cat armor and they have a plan that will put them in the crosshairs of all the heroes of the Marvel Universe. Both Iron Man and Black Cat’s secrets and mistakes are going to come back to haunt them, and it’s going to get ROUGH!

Iron Cat #1 Cover by Pere Pérez

Iron Cat #1 Variant Cover by Skan

Iron Cat #1 Variant Cover by Ron Lim

Iron Cat #1 Action-Figure Variant Cover by John-Tyler Christopher