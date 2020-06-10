Marvel's Black Cat Gets an Iron Man Suit

✖

Black Cat gets an Iron Man suit in the latest issue of her self-titled book. Yep, Felicia Hardy is rocking the Tony Stark look in the pages of Black Cat #11. *Spoilers ahead for the book.* The former Quentin of Crime hatches a plot to sneak into Stark Unlimited to get something, and later in the issue her target becomes clear as day. She’s been on an absolute tear in the Marvel Universe causing troubles for heroes like Doctor Strange, Iron Fist, and the Fantastic Four. Now, it’s Iron Man’s turn to deal with the feline thief. The first problem with the plan to get inside the building is how exactly to achieve that goal. Stark is notoriously smart and tech-savvy, So the normal cat burglar routine isn’t going to work. It’s time to improvise.

Her crew tosses out a bunch of really delightfully named schemes. (I now want details on exactly how the Wagering Vicar, the Seventeen Stepbrothers, and the Despinan Ambassador all work.) That last one ends up carrying the day because Stark has always prided himself on being smart. Bruno lays it out quite well, “Stark's a smart guy. And you know what's like catnip for smart guys, something they can't resist? Someone disagreein with em." That intellect will get you in to trouble, especially when your history indicates that you can’t resist a woman as smart as you with red hair. Which, actually ends up happening as Felicia opts for the redhead approach after studying Iron Man’s entire history.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

After using that trademark wit and her sneaking skills, Elodie Gros has her hands on some very impressive tech. And even more hilarious is that its been retrofitted to echo her Black Cat persona. But, Iron Man is never happy when someone makes off with his suits. You can believe that the next issue is going to tackle how far Tony Stark will go to get that armor back. But, he’s dealing with a massively powered up version of Felicia this time.

Check out the description for Black Cat #12 below:

BLACK CAT #12

Written by Jed MacKay, Art by Carlos Villa, and Cover Art by Skan.

• Well, she did it this time. Black Cat stole an Iron Man armor from Iron Man, and he is NOT pleased.

• So she is on the run (fly, really) from Iron Man through Manhattan but also still on the run from the Thieves Guild. So it's tough being Felicia Hardy right now.

• And it's possible the armor wasn't what she was stealing from Iron Man. Uh-oh.

Are you digging Black Cat’s new look? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.