Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump Calls out Wakanda in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Opening

After the brief hiatus during the Winter Olympics, Saturday Night Live returned with Alec Baldwin in tow, reprising his role as the Tweeter in Chief with a humorous reference to Black Panther.

The opening skit consisted of Baldwin as Donald Trump in the Oval Office, giving a rundown of the events that have occurred in the weeks the show has been off the air. He then referenced the fictional nation of Wakanda and Trump’s tweet about countries laughing at the United States.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“They’re all beating us: China, Japan, Wakanda, Wakanda! They’re laughing at us. They’ve got flying cars in Wakanda,” Baldwin said.

Watch it in the clip above, with the Wakanda reference around the 3:50 mark.

The SNL joke comes after a writer went viral for offering a reward to anyone who would ask the President of the United States about the country’s relationship with Wakanda to see how he would respond.

“I am offering $300 to the journalist who very seriously asks Trump his opinion on our nation’s relations with Wakanda and gets the question and answer recorded live on video. I know $300 doesn’t sound like a lot to some people but I also know what most reporters make so… 300,” tweeted Sara Benincasa.

Of course, Wakanda is a fictional country, but the joke would be questioning if Trump would know that fact.

It’s unclear if the SNL segment was inspired by that tweet, but it’s another testament to the popularity of Black Panther.

The film has become a cultural phenomenon on its way to breaking box office records. It’s currently on pace to make $64 million this weekend and reach the $500 million milestone at the domestic box box office.

The movie is also expected to reach $840 million worldwide, bringing it very close to being the fifth Marvel Studios movie to cross the $1 billion mark. Other films that have achieved that number include The Avengers ($1.5 billion), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.4 billion), Iron Man 3 ($1.2 billion), and Captain America: Civil War ($1.15 billion).

The film has yet to open in the People’s Republic of China, which is the second-largest market after the United States. Black Panther is set to premiere in the Middle Kingdom on March 9th.

Black Panther is currently playing in theaters stateside, where it continues to be the number one film in the box office.