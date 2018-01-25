When ‘Black Panther’ Takes Place Revealed

Black Panther is the next film on the Marvel Studios schedule, but where does it fall on the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline? Fans used to believe that the Marvel movies were being released in chronological order, but recent developments have thrown that assumption to the wayside.

In the case of Black Panther, executive producer Nate Moore says it picks up right where T’Challa’s story ended in Captain America: Civil War.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It begins where Civil War left off,” Moore said during a press visit to the Black Panther set. “Obviously that movie had a big impact on T’Challa because T’Chaka was killed. Now we answer the question, ‘What happens when he goes home? Who rules Wakanda? How does Wakanda deal with the loss of a king who was a fair king, who people seemed to like, and is T’Challa ready to be the king of Wakanda?’”

Director Ryan Coogler echoed this idea when discussing the impact of the events of Captain America: Civil War on Black Panther.

“In Civil War, he was outside of Wakanda,” Coogler said. “He was in a place that he didn’t want to be, and his father gets killed. The whole film, he’s on a mission. He’s a man on a mission. He’s tortured; he’s of few words. I think that that was something that made him appealing in that film.”

“In this film, it’s the same guy, but you’re seeing all of the layers pulled back,” Coogler continued. “The film’s from his perspective and he’s surrounded by people who he loves and cares for. It’s just a much more personal perspective on him. You see him go through the journey of taking on the greatest responsibility that a person can have, the responsibility of leading a country. You see him go through the full weight of that in the film.”

Black Panther currently has a ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating of 4.17 out of 5, making it the second most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com Users. Let us know how excited you are for Black Panther by giving the movie your own ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating below.

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16th.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.