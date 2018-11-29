Michael B. Jordan Comments on ‘Black Panther’s Oscar Chances

Michael B. Jordan had a scene-stealing performance as Erik Killmonger in Marvel’s Black Panther. In addition to being a record-breaking hit at the box office, could Black Panther earn an Academy Award?

During an interview with Essence, Jordan considered the superhero movie’s Oscar chances. Or rather, he explained that he’s willing to leave those considerations up to “the people who make those decisions.”

“The movie has done such a great job, broke through so many glass ceilings, and made such an impact culturally and around the world,” Jordan says. ” If the Academy chooses to recognize that project for all of those reasons that’s amazing icing on the cake, but I think what the movie has done so far is truly incredible and a win all its own.

“I felt so accomplished doing this movie, but it’s not up to me to validate the film. So the people who make those decisions, that’s something they have to think about and figure out on their own.”

Disney is pushing Black Panther in several Academy Awards categories, including Jordan for Best Supporting Actor. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has spoken previously about Black Panther’s Oscar potential.

“I think there are a lot of amazing artists that helped to make that movie, and it would be wonderful if they could be recognized,” Feige said. “Almost everyone involved in that movie, bringing that movie together, is great, and it would be wonderful to see if they’re recognized. We’ll see. This genre, typically not.

“And I think it would be a wonderful thing for Panther and for our production designer Hannah [Beachler], and our costume designer Ruth [Carter], and for Ryan [Coogler] who co-wrote the script with Joe Robert Cole, and of course directed the movie. And Michael B. Jordan, and Chadwick [Boseman] and Lupita [Nyong’o] and Letitia [Wright].”

Black Panther was thought to be a frontrunner for the Oscar’s new “Popular Film” category, but the Academy postponed those plans after a public backlash. Now Black Panther will compete in the Best Picture, as some argue it deserved to do all along.

Black Panther ended its record-breaking theatrical run as just the third movie in history to make more than $700 million at the domestic box office. The film has earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide.

