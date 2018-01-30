New ‘Black Panther’ International Poster Released

Marvel Studios has released a new international poster for Black Panther.

The poster shows the titular hero leaping out from his hidden kingdom of Wakanda.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below.

The release of the international poster accompanies the release of an international trailer for Black Panther.

The final domestic trailer for Black Panther released on Monday. Marvel also revealed a new clip of a fight scene set in a casino.

The world premiere of Black Panther took place on Monday in Hollywood. The audience’s first reactions began hitting social media shortly thereafter.

Black Panther is unique among Marvel heroes because he’s both a hero and a head of state. During a visit to the Black Panther set, star Chadwick Boseman discussed that balance.

“At the beginning of the film, I think he’s neither,” Boseman said. “He’s been Black Panther before, but I would say at the beginning of this movie, it’s shortly after Civil War has ended, so he’s still mourning.”

“There’s unrest in Wakanda. So what he’s dealing with in being the king is the transition of filling the footsteps of his father. It’s probably going to feel like the movie is more about political unrest than the superhero initially.”

On top of that, T’Challa ascended to the throne under unusual circumstance thanks to his father’s death in Captain America: Civil War.

“He’s been prepared for it his whole life,” Boseman revealed. “He’s groomed so to speak to become king. I think it’s just the mental transition. Like, if his father had decided that he was going to step down, saying, ‘I’m too old, I can’t do it anymore,’ then that would be a different scenario. But because he died in the last movie, I think the transition has to do with that mourning process.”

Black Panther currently has a ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating of 4.17 out of 5, making it the second most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com Users. Let us know how excited you are for Black Panther by giving the movie your own ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating below.

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16th.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.