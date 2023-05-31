Black Panther Star Daniel Kaluuya Unsure About MCU Return

Daniel Kaluuya returns to Marvel, this time as the voice of Spider-Punk in Sony Animation's eagerly anticipated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but while fans are excited for the actor to be bringing the widely popular character to life, they're also eager for him to return to the MCU as well. Kaluuya previously played W'Kabi in 2018's Black Panther, but didn't appear in 2022 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As it turns out, Kaluuya isn't sure when — or if — he'll be returning to the MCU at all.

Speaking with ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine, Kaluuya said he doesn't know if he's coming back for further Black Panther installments should they happen.

"I wouldn't even know," Kaluuya said. "I wouldn't even know."

What Kaluuya did know, however, was just how cool it is to see his Spider-Punk out in the world.

"So cool," he said. "it's the coolest thing in the world. I'm living my dream,"

Why wasn't Kaluuya in Black Panther 2?

It was reported that Kaluuya didn't reprise his role as W'Kabi for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever due to a scheduling conflict with Jordan Peele's Nope, which was also in production at the same time. Kaluuya stayed quiet about the situation so as not to disappoint fans.

"If I said anything, people would be really disappointed," he said. "That's how I feel about it I think people will be disappointed. They don't want to be spoiled. They're surprised in whatever will happen. That's what was amazing about the first one."

What is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse about?

Miles Morales returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, hitting theaters on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray.

The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released on June 2nd. Its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II, will be released on March 29, 2024.