Watch Hailee Steinfeld, Shameik Moore Surprise Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Fans

To celebrate the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, ComicBook.com found four of the world's biggest fans of the Miles Morales character. These four fans thought they were joining the Phase Zero podcast for a game of Spider-Verse trivia. However, they were actually in for quite a surprise. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse stars Hailee Steinfeld and Shamiek Moore were on the Zoom call with their camera and microphones hidden while the fans shared thoughts about the film and fantasized about asking the cast and characters a question. Just when they least expected, the voices of Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales popped onto their screen! The epic interactions can be seen in the video above.

The four fans are Julian, Dom, Christina, and Peter. Each of the fans have different reasons for loving and identifying with the story and characters in the Spider-Verse saga. Dom is an actor who has put together some incredible Miles Morales cosplays. Julian personally identifies with Miles' story. Christina is a superfan who picks Gwen Stacy to win in a duel between Miles and Gwen, not knowing they could both hear! The surprise is a fun bit to connect fans with some of their favorite performers.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has plenty of reason to celebrate, after all. The film has a tremendous review score on RottenTomatoes, with the film which was originally announced as a Part 1 to conclude in the now-named Beyond the Spider-Verse sequel. At the time of this article's publishing, Across the Spider-Verse had a review score sitting between that of Spider-Man:

No Way Home and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

This is the latest in a series of videos where popular stars connect with fans found by ComicBook.com for a surprising moment over Zoom. Ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home's release, the films stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon talked with a handful of unsuspecting fans to celebrate the release. Earlier, the cast of F9 talked to fans over Zoom and Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins took part in the uplifting exchanges.

Are you excited for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse? Share your thoughts in the comment section and join the Phase Zero podcast on any major podcast platform for its bonus episode on Friday, June 2 where a full spoiler-filled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse review will be delivered!