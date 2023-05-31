Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's Early Rotten Tomatoes Score is Higher Than No Way Home

Miles Morales is suiting up for his sophomore season. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the follow-up to 2018's Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is set to hit theaters this Friday and early social reactions have praised it as among the best web-slinging stories ever told on the big screen. This adventure brings Shameik Moore's titular wall-crawler even deeper inside the Spider-Verse, as this time around he has to deal with Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara, better known as Spider-Man 2099. The arachnid ensemble has also increased tenfold, as promotional material have revealed Spider-Punk, Ben Reilly, Spider-Man PS4 and dozens of others with be brought to animated life in this sequel.

Those aforementioned early social reactions have directly translated to full reviews. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse currently boasts a 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes after 44 reviews. By comparison, its predecessor locked in a certified fresh 97 percent across 398 reviews. This also puts it higher than all three films in Tom Holland's live-action Spider-Man trilogy, including Spider-Man: No Way Home. That critically-praised threequel landed at 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, making it tied with Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 2 for the highest-scoring live-action Spider-Man project to date.

Fortunately for fans of this iteration of Spidey, at least one more installment is on the way.

"Across The Spider-Verse is a movie on its own, but it definitely ends on a bit of a cliffhanger," co-director Kemp Powers said. "I think it's a good cliffhanger. We hope that it's a satisfying tee-up for what's coming in the third film, because you want people to be excited about what's coming next."

That third film, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is tentatively set to hit theaters in March 2024, a much shorter wait than the time between the first and second installments.

"It helps that we knew going in that this was part two of a three-part story. Since you already know that that third story is guaranteed, you can tackle it a bit differently," Powers continued. "That being said, there's a lot of key characters in this film, and there's a story in this film that has an arc of its own that we needed to complete."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters this Friday, June 2nd.