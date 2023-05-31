Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Confirms Ben Reilly Voice Actor

Just days ahead the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the official Twitter account for the film revealed the voice behind one of the project's most beloved characters. Previously teased as a surprise addition to the film, Ben Reilly/Scarlet Spider was confirmed to appear in the feature earlier this month. Now, the Spider-Verse social media team has revealed Andy Samberg will be the one voicing the beloved '90s character.

As of now, it's unclear just how much Ben Reilly is in the film. For fans of the character, a substantial amount of screentime might be in the works given he was featured in a thread of other such characters that lead the film's ensemble including Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), and Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac).

Earlier this month, Across the Spider-Verse director Joaquim Dos Santos teased the voice behind Reilly being a surprising name that the rest of the cast wasn't even aware of.

"I can't wait for people to hear who voices him. t still hasn't been released, but I love our Scarlet Spider actor," Dos Santos said in a new chat with Total Film Magazine. "Not even the actors know! Everyone is sworn to secrecy, and they record alone, so most of them are discovering with the public who is in the film they've been making. Their reactions have been pretty hilarious."

The official logline: "After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Miles Morales returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, hitting theaters on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.