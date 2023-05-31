Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Daniel Kaluuya Calls Spider-Punk "Coolest Thing in the World"

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters this weekend, bringing an ambitious new take on the mythos of Marvel webslingers. Across the Spider-Verse will feature a number of fan-favorite characters, including the theatrical debut of Hobart "Hobie" Brown / Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya). ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine recently spoke to Kaluuya at the Across the Spider-Verse premiere, where the actor called landing the character "the coolest thing in the world."

"It's so cool, man," Kaluuya said in our interview, which you can check out above. "It's so cool, man. It's the coolest thing in the world, man. Like I, I'm living my dreams, bro. Like, what can I say? You know what I mean?"

Who is Spider-Punk?

Created by Dan Slott and Olivier Coipel in 2015's The Amazing Spider-Man #10, Spider-Punk might be one of the most visually unique takes on Spider-Man's design. Originally a homeless teenager named Hobart Brown, Spider-Punk gains powers thanks to toxic waste dumped by President Norman Osborn, and uses his abilities to motivate the community to fight Osborn's militia.

He then factored into the "Spider-Geddon" storyline, and has remained a fan-favorite thanks to appearances in his own solo comic, animation and in the recent Marvel's Spider-Man video game.

What is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse about?

Miles Morales returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, hitting theaters on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray.

The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released on June 2nd. Its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II, will be released on March 29, 2024.