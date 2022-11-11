Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: New Footage Revealed at Disney D23 Expo

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is hitting theatres in November, and Marvel fans are eager to see what director Ryan Coogler has in store. Back in July, fans got a first look at the sequel at San Diego Comic-Con, and now Marvel is back with new footage at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. The new look was shared exclusively for folks who attended Marvel's D23 panel. You can check out our recap of the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever footage below:

"Angela Bassett is at a hearing. A character played by Richard Schiff is accusing Wakanda of not sharing Vibranium. This is cut with military guys trying to break into Vibranium vault, but the Dora Milage stop them, and then bring the prisoners into the hearing. Then it's more of a trailer. We see more Namor."

"It was so perfect," Namor actor Tenoch Huerta told the crowd. "Not just entertainment, it is deeper. It goes beyond."

Here's how Marvel describes the upcoming movie: "In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death." Since production began on the sequel, many of the actors involved have said it will be a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.

"It's an incredible honor for Chadwick Boseman," Letitia Wright previously said about the feature. "It's jam-packed with exciting stuff. November, it couldn't come sooner so I'm excited for you guys to see it." Wright continued, "We honored him by committing ourselves to the story that he started, the legacy he started with this franchise, and We committed every day to working hard, no matter what circumstances we faced. And we faced a lot of circumstances. A lot of difficult situations, but we came together as a team. We poured everything into this movie."

Danai Gurira made similar comments in another interview. "Listen, we poured everything we had into it," Gurira shared. "We hope you experience that, and it resonates the way it does for us. It tells a very heart-wrenching story and that is all I can say. I'm very grateful for the way our director/writer handled that."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sweeps into theaters on November 11th.