Black Widow Fans Annoyed Over Latest Delay
Black Widow isn't releasing in May as originally planned. Due to uncertainty at the domestic box office a year after the onset of a global pandemic, Marvel Studios and Disney have pushed the Scarlett Johansson feature back two more months. Now, the project is set to hit theaters on July 9th. Not only that, but the feature will also be added to Disney+ as a Premier Access title, meaning people can either go to theaters to watch the blockbuster or buy it as a pay-per-view on the streaming service for the House of Mouse.
Suffice to say, fans of the feature — and of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole — are annoyed with the film's fourth release date, especially after Disney decided to make it available on streaming at the same time.
Marvel Studios' "Black Widow" is in theaters July 9 and on @DisneyPlus with Premier Access. Additional fees required. pic.twitter.com/6p0bCZ425Z— Black Widow (@theblackwidow) March 23, 2021
As with any news of this caliber, it quickly became a worldwide trend on Twitter, and you can keep scrolling to see what Black Widow fans are saying.
SMH
marvel really said "black widow jumps" pic.twitter.com/WFrGM7MJO7— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) March 23, 2021
Worth It or Nah?
Disney and Marvel wants you to pay $30 for Black Widow after she threw herself off a cliff.— Ahmed🇸🇴/I have a gambling problem (@big_business_) March 23, 2021
WandaVision Says Hello
Shang Chi and Black Widow are delayed again pic.twitter.com/0z4UrDK8Ta— nick (@fitzbarnes) March 23, 2021
Don't Snap
Marvel Studios finally deciding to release 'Black Widow' on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/tnMfqGARfw— Ringer-Verse (@RingerVerse) March 23, 2021
Tears All Around
me after they delayed black widow for the 283873rd time: pic.twitter.com/BCgohjmdys— via ♡’s bucky (@maximoffbarn3s) March 23, 2021
Any Which Way
At this point I'd watch Black Widow on one of these. pic.twitter.com/oGLkJvLTWA— Filup⚡️Molina (@filupmolina) March 23, 2021
Beyond Ready
i’m SO READY to finally see Black Widow 😭 pic.twitter.com/zJOov2DfyK— tyler ✪⧗ (@twhenneke) March 23, 2021
Cancel Kevin (Just Kidding)
CAN WE CANCEL KEVIN FEIGE FOR BLACK WIDOW BEING DELAYED AGAIN— liv-kai friendship era (@barnesromanoffs) March 23, 2021
Screaming
black widow stans right now:— chimu ⴵ (@scarjorevival) March 23, 2021
pic.twitter.com/PP56IM2ITw
Just Tired
i'm tired of black widow being always delayed, i just want to watch it now pic.twitter.com/i1AqjDomEH— ⧗♦️ نديمة (@jediharleystark) March 23, 2021
Black Widow is now set to hit theaters and Disney+ on July 9th.
Do you plan on seeing the movie in theaters or on Disney+? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!prev