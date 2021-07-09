Black Widow Fans Annoyed Over Latest Delay

By Adam Barnhardt

Black Widow isn't releasing in May as originally planned. Due to uncertainty at the domestic box office a year after the onset of a global pandemic, Marvel Studios and Disney have pushed the Scarlett Johansson feature back two more months. Now, the project is set to hit theaters on July 9th. Not only that, but the feature will also be added to Disney+ as a Premier Access title, meaning people can either go to theaters to watch the blockbuster or buy it as a pay-per-view on the streaming service for the House of Mouse.

Suffice to say, fans of the feature — and of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole — are annoyed with the film's fourth release date, especially after Disney decided to make it available on streaming at the same time.

As with any news of this caliber, it quickly became a worldwide trend on Twitter, and you can keep scrolling to see what Black Widow fans are saying.

Black Widow is now set to hit theaters and Disney+ on July 9th.

Do you plan on seeing the movie in theaters or on Disney+? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

