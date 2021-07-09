Black Widow Star Florence Pugh Praises Stuntwoman in New Post

✖

Black Widow was finally released this weekend, and it's being met with a lot of love from Marvel fans. Currently, the MCU prequel is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with an 80% critics score and 92% audience score. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5 and called it "a triumphant theatrical return for Marvel." Many folks agree that the standout of the film is Florence Pugh, who plays Natasha Romanoff's (Scarlett Johansson) little "sister." Of course, you can't be a Marvel hero without some major help from stuntpeople. In fact, Pugh took to Instagram yesterday to praise stuntwoman, Michaela McAllister.

"This is my main lady @kella.mcallister. We met at the beginning of prep for Black Widow, when I needed to learn how to be an assassin. Quickly. She was with me every day when I was learning kickboxing from @troystunt and finessing and practising choreo from @jyou10. We would train every morning, alongside other awesome stuntwomen who just were completely invested and wanted to help. She would watch and help me understand anything I was struggling with. Practice until we nailed it. I never thought the relationship between you and your stunty could be quite so wonderful. She encouraged and fought for me on and off set, she trained me for things she knew I could do, (even if I had little faith), and most importantly she was not only excited by the thought BUT wanted me to be involved with how and why Yelena moves the way that she does."

Pugh continued, "To be honest, this was one of the coolest parts of this film. Having this awesome and incredibly talented woman in lock step with me, helping to achieve what I and everyone else in that room had in mind for Yelena. She’s a champ and I’m so lucky we found each other when we did. I look forward to and hope I get to throw more knives at cardboard boxes with you, dropping from a wire and posing seductively for you, and continuing to learn all I can from you. Thank bunny. You’re a legend." You can check out Pugh's post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh)

"This is the coolest thing with this entire group of people. They've all had parts of their past where they are regretful," Pugh said in a recent print issue of Total Film magazine. "They are older. They have had more life experience. They know more things about the system, about this world that they're all living in."

"The storyline that we are telling is very horrifying," Pugh also said of the film. "It's about women that have been, essentially, abused and trained up to be killing machines." She added, "As Scarlett said over and over, this is the right time for her to be telling [Black Widow's] story. And we're not shying away from the fact that this story is essentially about women getting their life back... And it's a Marvel Studios film, too. That's pretty rare, and it's very exciting to be a part of that."

Black Widow is now playing in theatres and is available to buy on Disney+ Premier Access.